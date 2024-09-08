Will Ospreay Retains AEW International Title After Wild Victory Over PAC At AEW All Out

At AEW All Out 2024, Will Ospreay and PAC put on a match that had the Chicago crowd on their feet, but by the time it was over, Ospreay was still the International Champion.

The men stared each other down as the crowd was on their feet before the bell rang. PAC started by putting Ospreay in a headlock, but they didn't stay grounded for long, eventually hitting each other with dueling Sky Twisters. Later, Ospreay rolled out for a breather and was sent into the barricades on either side of the announce table; PAC followed with an avalanche brainbuster. The match continue in this back-and-forth style as the two hit each other with everything from dropkicks and piledrivers to OsCutters and Liger Bombs. At some point, however, the match began to revolve around the poison rana, which PAC hit on Ospreay several times, including once on the ring apron immediately after a German suplex, also on the ring apron. When PAC tried a poison rana off the top rope, however, Ospreay landed on his feet, then proceeded to hit the Hidden Blade — which PAC kicked out of. It ultimately took an OsCutter, a StormBreaker, a Styles Clash, and a second Hidden Blade for Ospreay to finally put "The Bastard" away.

Notably, new AEW hire Ricochet was shown watching backstage, and Ospreay called him out in a backstage promo after the match. This resulted in a face-to-face confrontation in which Ospreay Backstage, Ospreay told Ricochet to stop collecting a paycheck, get some wins, and come fight him for the International title.