Drew McIntyre Looks Back On 'Perfect' WWE Match With Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 this past April, however, his new title reign was cut short after CM Punk attacked the "Scottish Warrior" at ringside which led Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and steal the world title from McIntyre. Despite Punk ruining his WrestleMania moment, McIntyre called the match with Rollins "perfect" in a recent interview on "Insight" where he explained how emotional he was to hold the title even if it was just for five minutes, while also feeling justified hearing "you deserve it" from the crowd as well as from Rollins himself.

"The match itself was perfect just with a story going into it," McIntyre said. "We've had so many matches like technical high flying, near falls left and right ... starting off Claymore just unload, unload, unload, unload till somebody doesn't get back up and finally I put the last round in Seth and I had that moment where the crowd were chanting 'you deserve it.' At WrestleMania, Seth had that moment telling me the same thing, which meant a lot and then being able to present the title to my wife, just being such a big part of the journey...that five minutes or whatever, I dragged it out to cause I made sure I milked every second of it cause that was very real, it was very emotional."

McIntyre continued explaining how hugging his brother at ringside after the match was another special moment for him and stated that winning the title at WrestleMania 40 meant more to him than if he had come out victorious against Roman Reigns and Clash at the Castle 2022.

