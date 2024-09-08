WWE's Paul Heyman Explains Why He Has The 'Easiest Job In The World'

It's been four years since Paul Heyman started working with Roman Reigns on WWE television. Their partnership was able to spark one of the greatest character and championship runs of the modern era. Now that Reigns is no longer Undisputed WWE Champion, both himself and Heyman have had an opportunity to reflect on the impact they've made on the industry, specifically analyzing how they were able to present the "Tribal Chief" as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. In a recent interview on "Bloomberg Live" during the Power Players of New York conference, Heyman explained why being Reigns' advocate comes naturally to him.

"I have the easiest job in the world," Heyman admitted. "I get to hype someone I actually believe in. They never hand me a script, I don't need a script...For 20 years I hyped up Brock Lesnar, never needed help in doing it. When Brock's run was done, there was only one person I was ever willing to work with. I never thought they'd let us work together, it was Roman Reigns because I believe in him. I believe he's the best athlete in WWE...I can always hype Roman Reigns because I authentically, genuinely, truly believe in him as the best athlete and the single best performer in the history of WWE."

Reigns hasn't been seen on "WWE Smackdown" since being attacked by The Bloodline two weeks ago, however it is yet to be determined if the former Undisputed WWE Champion will, be accompanied by Heyman the next time he returns to the ring, as Heyman also suffered his own attack.

