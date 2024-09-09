Paul Wight Says This AEW 'Monster' Is One Of The Nicest, Most Humble People He's Met

AEW veteran Paul Wight has spoken in glowing terms about AEW's Will Hobbs, calling him one of the three most humble people he's met in the pro wrestling business.

Wight, during his recent appearance on the "Downunder The Ring" podcast, praised Hobbs for being a kind and humble person, as well as commended him for trying to improve as a wrestler.

"Will Hobbs is amazing. I have nothing but nice things to say about Will," said the legend. "One, he looks like an absolute monster; two, he's one of the nicest, humble human beings — I've met a lot of people in this business — Will Hobbs is top three most humble, nice people I've met."

Wight disclosed that Hobbs is eager to implement the feedback that he usually gives him, which he is appreciative of.

"When you talk to Will Hobbs and give him advice from your perspective — because I tell talent all the time, 'You can take any information, process it, it may work for you, it may not, but listen to it.' You give Will Hobbs advice, like, 'Hey, man, this, this, and this,' he will go out and try it and change it, and he'll make a change immediately," said Wight.

He added that some stars in the pro wrestling business expect veterans like him to give them a pat on the back, rather than receive constructive criticism and advice. He recalled the advice The Undertaker used to give him early in his career, some of which were fierce and aggressive. He believes that young stars have to be given honest feedback, which Hobbs welcomes and implements in the ring. The veteran star stated that he usually offers Hobbs advice regarding his character and doesn't delve into the in-ring aspect of the former AEW TNT Champion's career.