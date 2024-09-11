What TNA's Rosemary Looks Like Underneath All That Makeup

Rosemary is one of the most interesting women on the TNA Wrestling roster. A vicious beauty who dons intricate makeup, the demonic character intimidates her opponents in the ring while expressing how unique of a star she is amongst the vast amount of talent in women's wrestling today. Rosemary signed with TNA in January 2016 after competing in Shimmer, an all-women's promotion, for six years. She has held the TNA Knockouts Championship only once, though she is a record-holding four-time Knockouts World Tag Team Champion.

Rosemary debuted in TNA on the January 26 episode of "Impact Wrestling," first appearing dressed as a macabre cheerleader, and became synonymous for wearing makeup and face paint. She then formed a heel stable alongside Crazzy Steve and Abyss dubbed Decay, and continued to sport the fearsome look to scare the competition, including during a high-profile feud with House Hardy. During the rivalry, Rosemary's demonic look truly matched her character, especially after she appeared to kidnap Reby Hardy's then-infant son, King Maxel.

Even when Rosemary isn't in the ring, she's still showcasing her creepy makeup looks to fans across the world. Her verified Instagram account features photos of all her looks, from the more subtle eyeshadow and black lipstick combination, to full-on intricate face paint. Rosemary has posted photos of herself alongside tag team partners she's had along the way, such as Taya Valkyrie, and photos of herself in-character in her demonic-looking makeup with fans at conventions. With that in mind, let's see how she looks without makeup.

