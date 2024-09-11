What TNA's Rosemary Looks Like Underneath All That Makeup
Rosemary is one of the most interesting women on the TNA Wrestling roster. A vicious beauty who dons intricate makeup, the demonic character intimidates her opponents in the ring while expressing how unique of a star she is amongst the vast amount of talent in women's wrestling today. Rosemary signed with TNA in January 2016 after competing in Shimmer, an all-women's promotion, for six years. She has held the TNA Knockouts Championship only once, though she is a record-holding four-time Knockouts World Tag Team Champion.
Rosemary debuted in TNA on the January 26 episode of "Impact Wrestling," first appearing dressed as a macabre cheerleader, and became synonymous for wearing makeup and face paint. She then formed a heel stable alongside Crazzy Steve and Abyss dubbed Decay, and continued to sport the fearsome look to scare the competition, including during a high-profile feud with House Hardy. During the rivalry, Rosemary's demonic look truly matched her character, especially after she appeared to kidnap Reby Hardy's then-infant son, King Maxel.
Even when Rosemary isn't in the ring, she's still showcasing her creepy makeup looks to fans across the world. Her verified Instagram account features photos of all her looks, from the more subtle eyeshadow and black lipstick combination, to full-on intricate face paint. Rosemary has posted photos of herself alongside tag team partners she's had along the way, such as Taya Valkyrie, and photos of herself in-character in her demonic-looking makeup with fans at conventions. With that in mind, let's see how she looks without makeup.
The real Rosmary
Though Rosemary primarily appears in her intricate makeup and scary looks whenever she's on TNA television, the real-life Holly Letkeman also has an alter-ego she portrays online, who is a fresh-faced beauty who goes without dark eyeshadow and black lipstick. The other part of Rosemary goes by the name Courtney Rush, a ring name she had previously used in Shimmer, and later on in TNA for a short period. Rosemary refers to Rush as the trusty human counterpart to her own character's demonic persona. She even briefly ventured into appearing with a bare face in front of fans watching on Twitch for gaming streams.
Letkeman keeps both personalities' lives separate on social media. She does not go out of character on her Rosemary Instagram account, where she posts her intricate makeup and face-painted looks when she appears in the ring. However, her commitment to her character has clearly paid off, as she's caught the attention of the biggest wrestling company on the planet.
What Rosemary is up to now
WWE's agreement with TNA has seen stars such as TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace challenge Roxanne Perez, while worldwide viral sensation Joe Hendry has appeared on "WWE NXT" shows to challenge for the brand's top men's championship. Rosemary has also worked for WWE's developmental brand, and she arrived in her spooky, intricate makeup to terrorize Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan. Rosemary made her appearance on "NXT" seemingly as a friend of another woman with a scary gimmick, Wendy Choo, who also wears nightmarish makeup.
Rosemary opened up about her surprise "NXT" appearance, explaining that she while was defeated quickly by Jordan, she came to Choo's aide because, "When your kinsman calls to help, you come to help. Even if you don't see eye to eye, even if you rule separate realms, demons help demons."
Despite losing to Jordan, Rosemary appeared once again to challenge Tatum Paxley, where she lost once again, but did beat down on the "NXT" star alongside Choo, appearing to solidify their nightmarish partnership. It will be interesting to see where the alliance goes from here.