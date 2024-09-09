Matt Hardy Discusses House Hardy Reality Series He's Working On

Matt Hardy left AEW earlier this year, with his brother Jeff following him shortly after, and the two veteran wrestlers wasted no time getting themselves back into the mix in promotions like TNA. In addition to that, it seems Matt is attempting to get a reality television project off the ground, as he revealed on a recent edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

Advertisement

"Something that we've been working on very heavily, which we did a lot this week, is a reality show for House Hardy," Matt said. "And that's something that we've talked to some pretty important people about."

Hardy stated that he is devoting a lot of time to the project, which has kept him busy in recent weeks. Though he didn't provide any further details, it sounds as if the project is still relatively early in the development process, possibly with pitches made to networks or business executives to find partners or to learn if anyone is interested in airing it.

In addition to developing a new show, Hardy has been continuing to wrestle, with a steady schedule of 9 matches over the last three months. Along with TNA, Hardy has made appearances in independent promotion GCW, including a singles match against Nick Gage in August that went to a draw.

Advertisement

Though Matt and Jeff are currently wrestling with TNA, there is unsurprisingly a lot of speculation about the Hardy brothers returning to WWE, encouraged by the fact that the promotion already has a working agreement in place with TNA. Along with that, Matt and Jeff Hardy both recently paid a visit to the WWE Performance Center, with Matt acknowledging that he and his brother wish to end their careers in the promotion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.