Backstage Report On Incident That Occurred At AEW All Out 2024

Unfortunately for AEW, both All In and All Out have garnered bad reputations for being surrounded by controversy following backstage altercations involving CM Punk. According to the rumors, another incident occurred during this weekend's All Out PPV, which Brian Alvarez inquired discussed on the "Wrestling Observer Radio."

Alvarez noted that before the Bryan Danielson versus Jack Perry match kicked off, a bunch of security personnel sprinted backstage. "So, what happened was, apparently there was some incident with one of the wrestlers who was not on this show, shooting something backstage," Alvarez said. "This wrestler and a production guy got into a big thing backstage."

Alvarez pointed out that there have been some who said there was nothing to the incident, but he pointed out that things were alarming enough to get the security personnel to react the way they did. "But I was told that whatever it was, they apparently talked it out and everything ended up okay. But that's why everybody was sprinting backstage," he said.

One of the people Alvarez was likely referencing when he pointed out that there were people who dismissed the rumors is Sean Ross Sapp, who took to X (formerly Twitter) after the rumors first broke to investigate, describing the alleged altercation as "a big nothingburger." Based on Sapp and Alvarez' findings, it doesn't seem like there will be any drama akin to the Brawl Out or "Brawl In" controversies.

