Matt Hardy Could See These Multi-Generational Stars Main-Eventing WWE WrestleMania

Former WWE star Matt Hardy believes that two Samoan stars have what it takes to headline WrestleMania someday. During "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," he predicted that Jacob Fatu and Zilla Fatu will main the event "The Show of Shows," noting that they're both extremely talented performers.

"It's just in their blood. It's in their genes and their DNA. Jacob really stands out as he's very, very special. Zilla is going to be special as well. But Jacob Fatu is a rare cat. He's going to go a long way. So if he can stay healthy and keep it in between the lines, as they say, he's going to do great."

Jacob Fatu made his WWE debut in June, joining forces with Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline. He has since won the WWE Tag Team Championships with Tama Tonga, though Sikoa forced him to give his half of the titles to Tonga Loa to focus on being his enforcer. As of this writing, Zilla isn't signed to WWE, but Hall of Famers like Mark Henry believe that he'd be a good fit for The Bloodline, as he's been progressing at an impressive rate while working on the independent circuit.

It remains to be seen if Hardy's prediction will come true, but it's clear that he isn't the only wrestling veteran who's high on the Samoan stars. In the meantime, Fatu's attention is on Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, who've been feuding with his faction lately. Hardy, meanwhile, is working on a reality series while continuing his own wrestling career after leaving AEW earlier this year.