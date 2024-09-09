Hikaru Shida Explains Why AEW All Out 2024 Was Special, Despite Loss

Hikaru Shida might not have left Hoffman Estates with the AEW TBS Championship, but the former Women's Champion left All Out 2024 with her head held high, as she had a very special guest in the crowd, watching the audience support her in her challenge. According to Shida, her mother was in the NOW Arena to support her daughter in her first AEW PPV match since losing the women's world title last year at Full Gear.

Advertisement

"From inside the ring, I found my mom was staring me in the crowds after finished the match," Shida wrote on X (formerly Twitter), following her loss to TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. "That made last night so special even I lost. Thank you for showing my mom your big supports!!"

From inside the ring, I found my mom was staring me in the crowds after finished the match.

That made last night so special even I lost.

Thank you for showing my mom your big supports!! #AEWAllOut #AEW pic.twitter.com/adPEwr6CG3 — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) September 9, 2024

Shida, one of the original members of other AEW women's division, has been thrilled with AEW's increased effort in the women's division, recently expressing her satisfaction with the number of women's matches that have headlined AEW shows. Shida hasn't just been active in AEW, as she's also been wrestling in Japan and for AEW's ROH brand. Shida was Mone's seventh defense of the TBS Title since winning it at Double or Nothing in May.

Advertisement

Shida's love of her mother's support is the exact opposite of AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May's relationship with her matriarch. May notably slapped her mother at the All In event in Wembley Stadium, as she was cheering on her opponent Toni Storm in the front row. Despite her mother's protests, May won the title.