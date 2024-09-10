AEW Star Rush Posts Photo Of Himself Beneath Fox Sports Logo Amidst Media Deal Rumors

AEW star Rush is adding fuel to the flames of a rumor that emerged on Monday that the company could possibly be signing a TV deal with Fox, in addition to Warner Bros. Discovery. Monday night, Rush posted a photo of himself posing beneath a Fox Sports logo on his X (formerly Twitter) account, with the caption "IF YOU MESS WITH THE BULL, YOU GET THE HORNS. NO PASA NADA PERROS." The Spanish phrase translates roughly to "Don't worry, b****es." Fans commented below the post joking that Rush was the one to "get the deal done."

IF YOU MESS WITH THE BULL

YOU GET THE HORNS NO PASA NADA PERROS 👊🏿🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/SvRFPJtqU3 — RUSH OFICIAL (@rushtoroblanco) September 9, 2024

AEW President Tony Khan has teased that a new media rights deal between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery is imminent, but recently confirmed he has not put pen to paper. AEW recently trademarked the name "AEW Shockwave," which has fans wondering if the company is looking to fill the timeslot that "WWE SmackDown" once held on Fox. Fightful Select reported that sources said AEW has been in talks with the company. Fox refused to comment officially to the outlet. Per the report Fox liked the ad revenue "SmackDown" brought in on Friday nights, but it was too expensive for the network, and a "cheaper wrestling property" was enticing. As of this writing, there is no official word on whether a deal between AEW and Fox is possible.

