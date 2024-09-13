WWE's Drew McIntyre Considers This Match To Be The Best Of His Career

Since Drew McIntyre's WWE main roster push in 2020, he has consistently put on matches that have received acclaim from several fans and critics. One that has been highly regarded came last April at WrestleMania 39 when McIntyre faced Sheamus and Gunther in a triple threat Intercontinental Championship match.

During a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," McIntyre had nothing but praise for himself and his competitors regarding their triple threat match.

"Probably is the best match of my career," said McIntyre. "How can you top being at WrestleMania, having a match that people will say is one of the greatest Mania matches of all time, and perhaps the greatest triple threat of all time?"

According to McIntyre, the live crowd was quick to express their enthusiasm for the match before the competitors had come even close to their peak. "Not even 10 minutes into the match, the crowd went crazy and chanting, I believe, 'This is awesome,'" said McIntyre. "I was like, 'Wow, we're not even getting started.'"

McIntyre described how he and Sheamus had always dreamt of a singles match at WrestleMania and got to live out part of that dream at WrestleMania 39. "The story for the match was cool," said McIntyre. "Eventually Gunther disappeared for a while ... [Sheamus and I] went back and forth for ten straight minutes. It was like we were having that singles match."

While Sheamus was absent from the WrestleMania 40 card, McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins at the event to win his third World Championship in WWE. He quickly lost the title to Damian Priest in a moment that supercharged his still ongoing feud with CM Punk.



