Matt Hardy Likens TNA Star Joe Hendry's In-Ring Turn To WWE Attitude Era Stars

2024 has been a breakout year for TNA star Joe Hendry, largely due to his appearances in "WWE NXT," where he captivated the audience and rubbed shoulders with NXT Champion Ethan Page. That doesn't mean his TNA run has been uneventful though, as Hendry has also been in World Title contention there, while also feuding with Josh Alexander and, at TNA Emergence, teaming with the legendary Hardys tag team.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy gave some behind-the-scenes details about teaming with Hendry, particularly when it came to the entrance Hardy, his brother Jeff, and Hendry had. Hardy noted his pride in how it came across, crediting the thought he, Jeff, and Hendry put into it, while also noting one specific part reminded him of the entrance of an old Hardy Boyz rival.

"It was cool, because it really did go very viral in many ways," Hardy said. "And we even got a little spot, where he did the deal, where he did the turn and the big smile. I honestly felt like I was doing Edge and Christian's five second pose...It was very instinctual."

Ultimately, the only downside to Hendry and the Hardy's teaming was that the trio, alongside Mike Santana, came up short, losing to JDC, and Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and Moose of The System. The loss is becoming an unfortunate theme for Hendry, who despite his popularity has yet to get that massive win, having also come up short in his NXT Championship match against Page at NXT No Mercy.

Advertisement

To quote this article, please credit "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription