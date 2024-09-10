Rikishi Reflects On Deaths Of His Uncles & Fellow WWE Hall Of Famers Afa & Sika

While the Bloodline continues to have success in the ring, it's been a much tougher go outside of it. In the span of a few months, the Anoa'i/Fatu has seen its elders, brothers and WWE Hall of Famers Sika and Afa Anoa'i, both pass away, at the ages of 79 and 80 years old respectively. And while it's been difficult for the whole family, Afa and Sika's nephew, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, has been taking it particularly hard.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of "Off the Top," Rikishi reflected on Afa's death, noting that the family still hadn't recovered from Sika's death when they learned of Afa's.

"This one here was a big blow, back to back for our family," Rikishi said. "We lost Uncle Sika a few months ago, and then to lose Uncle Afa, nobody...we're still mourning, you know? I got this news right after we left from the reunion, and...my body's numb right now. My mind's numb. We lost the father's of this dynasty that started it all for us, giving us the opportunity to live the life that we live today. And it goes on. I'm still numb, to be honest."

Despite the trying time, Rikishi thanked fans for support, and remains determined to keep establishing the Bloodline in wrestling, as his uncles would've wanted.

Advertisement

"It's up to us those still here on this Earth to continue to carry on the responsibility with the utmost respect and dignity," Rikishi said. "Because at the end of the day we still have younger nephews and possibly more nieces that might want to join this industry of pro wrestling. At the end of the day, we need to continue to support each other as we always have through this industry."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription