Former WWE Champion Set For WWE NXT In Chicago

WWE is gearing up for "WWE NXT's" switch to CW on October 1 and seems to be bringing several main roster stars to their debut show on the network, with a former WWE Champion confirmed for the show.

The promotion announced on social media that The Miz will bring a special edition of his Miz TV for the October 1 edition of "NXT."

Advertisement

BREAKING: @mikethemiz will host a special edition of Miz TV LIVE in Chicago on October 1st for @TheCW Launch! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/mzr1Okq2kV — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 11, 2024

The show will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, and the city's favorite son and another former WWE Champion, CM Punk, is another main roster star confirmed for the show. "NXT" creative head Shawn Michaels recently revealed that "The Second City Saint" will have a major role to play on the show. He also added that several main roster stars will also make an appearance at the landmark event. It was also disclosed on this week's show that Punk will appear on next week's "NXT" to make an announcement regarding the October 1 show.

Advertisement

Apart from Punk and The Miz, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have been advertised for the show, while a few matches have also been confirmed so far. "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will defend her title against new WWE signing Giulia, while "NXT" Champion Ethan Page will put his title on the line against former champion Trick Williams. Wes Lee has also challenged Zachary Wentz to a street fight match at the CW debut of "NXT," to put to bed their ongoing rivalry.