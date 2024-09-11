Tommy Dreamer Says There's Only One Way This WWE Raw Segment Could Have Ended Better

Despite being a bit under the weather, Bret Hart fought through it to appear on "WWE Raw" this past Monday night. And why wouldn't he; after all, the show was held in his hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and potentially represented his last chance to appear before fans in the famed Scotiabank Saddledome. But it wasn't all positivity, as Hart called out WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER for his refusal to wrestle Hart's fellow Canadian Sami Zayn, leading to a tense moment between Hart and GUNTHER before Zayn ran down to make sure no harm came to Hart.

Reviewing the segment on "Busted Open After Dark" Monday evening, Tommy Dreamer was very happy with how the segment came across, particularly GUNTHER's heel performance against a living legend.

"What does a great heel have to do?" Dreamer said. "A great heel really has to put it on himself. And [for GUNTHER] to say that he [Bret] is the second best of all time? Pure brilliance. He built him up, like I said, 'Wrestlers in the back all respected you, including myself, until I walked a mile in your shoes Bret.' And I know I'm better than you. The only way that segment could've' ended better, in my opinion, was if GUNTHER chopped the crap out of Bret Hart. And I know that's not going to happen."

Dreamer further applauded WWE for allowing GUNTHER to go as far as he did to get the maximum amount of heat. Even still, there was one line the WWE World Heavyweight Champion uttered that Dreamer didn't see coming in the slightest.

"I could not believe the line where he said his favorite wrestler was Goldberg," Dreamer said. "I seriously...I was shocked that they went there, and it takes a lot to shock me."

