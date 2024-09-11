Tommy Dreamer Assesses Changes Made To WWE Raw

Unless one has been out of the loop on wrestling for the last two years, a keen observer will notice that current day WWE isn't the one they grew up watching under the regime of Vince McMahon. Instead, with Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, in charge, the promotion, and it's shows "Raw" and "SmackDown," have undergone an overhaul that many believe is for the better. And even though WWE is now two years into the Levesque era, former stars like Tommy Dreamer are still spotting changes.

Reviewing "Raw" Monday night for "Busted Open After Dark," Dreamer pointed out a change regarding the announcers that he noticed as the show opened with the street fight between The Wyatt Sicks and American Made. It's a difference that Dreamer believes helps "Raw's" show flow and gives it a whole other feeling.

"'Raw' has this different feel to it man," Dreamer said. "It really is exciting. It's like they're making you a part of the event, and you're listening to the crowd as well as the announcers are talking to the crowd. Normally they just sit at the desk, and if you've ever been to a live taping, you don't hear what they're saying. But they're patching you into everything that's currently going on within your television show.

"And that opening segment...that opening segment made me feel like I was part of that live show. It made me feel like I was part of that action. Cause you could see everybody reacting to it. It just had a completely different flow to it. As a person who has done something like that, again, it is hard to do. But it makes you feel like you're part of the event, and WWE's putting on events."

