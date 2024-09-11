Heels Actor Chris Bauer Says This AEW Star Blows His 'F***ing Mind'

For the past 35 years, Chris Bauer has developed a reputation as a formidable actor, especially on television, where's he appeared in popular shows such as "The Wire," "Third Watch," "True Blood," and "The Deuce." But his most recent role as Wild Bill Hancock in "Heels" saw Bauer step into the ring, and led to him developing a fandom for professional wrestling. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio" Wednesday, Bauer talked about being a wrestling fan, and ended up raving about one wrestler in particular, former AEW World Champion MJF.

"He f*****g blows my mind, how much flow he has in that place," Bauer said. "And...I recognize...it's like when you're acting, and you make a choice, and you let that choice take over and there's all kinds of spontaneity, and it manifests physically. I see that in him...Everytime he leaves a ring, drops a mic, hits somebody's popcorn, steals somebody's hat, or bloodies somebody...I find it really humbling, because I stop thinking about it as a performance. And I just think, and this is what I love again about wrestling...there's no f*****g way I can do that."

Despite his fandom, Bauer admitted he doesn't want to meet the MJF, both because he's afraid to interact with the AEW star's heel persona, and so he can maintain the emotional connection with wrestling as a fan.

"It is such a mysterious, original, unique world," Bauer said. "I want to see it, I like to see it no more than two rows back. But I want to stay a fan. I want to stay afraid. I want to stay emotionally engaged in a way where I feel like it ultimately honors what you all are doing. You're giving me the gift of whatever catharsis I have, and I don't ever want to sacrifice that."

