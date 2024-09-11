Ricochet Addresses Potential Heel Turn In AEW

For much of his career, Ricochet has presented himself as a superhero-esque babyface character. However, with his AEW run just recently beginning, it opens another realm of possibilities as to how he may want to present himself in the future. Ricochet addressed this on "The Babyfaces Podcast," clearing the air on whether he would ever consider a heel turn.

"I feel like there aren't really good guys and bad guys," said Ricochet. "Is Thanos a bad guy? Some people don't think so ... Everyone's got their story and how they tell it ... Maybe one of these days my story will be told differently than how I feel now. Maybe I will feel differently later." Ricochet also used a similar comparison about Killmonger from Marvel's "Black Panther," saying that the character is viewed as good and bad. While Ricochet is not ruling out potentially embracing more "heel" qualities later in his run, he acknowledges being in a good headspace now, saying that "it's hard to really get [him] down."

Speaking more broadly about his character, Ricochet addressed how when he is on television, he is simply trying to present an extension of his real-life self, both in good and bad qualities. "Everybody just, kind of, is an extension of who they feel they are," said Ricochet. "I'm not afraid to tell somebody to shut up and smack them in their mouth ... but at the same time, I feel like there are steps that we could take before we get there." Since joining AEW, Ricochet has been vocal in the media about his hopes and ambitions for his AEW run, as well as his feelings toward his WWE run.

