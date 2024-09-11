Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Want This WWE Star 'Destroyed' In Steel Cage Match

It's a great week to be a fan of cage matches. Saturday night at AEW All Out, "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland ended the latest chapter of their rival in a brutal Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage match that will likely be talked about for years to come, both good and bad. And this Friday, WWE will kick off "SmackDown's" premiere on the USA Network with a steel cage match of their own, as Cody Rhodes will once again defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Solo Sikoa.

Perhaps inspired by Page and Swerve's brutal encounter, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer are looking for blood when Rhodes and Sikoa face off. In particular, Bully is looking for one individual to really bleed, as he revealed during "Busted Open Radio."

"I just want to see Cody get destroyed in a cage," Bully said.

While Dreamer had other wishes regarding the match, including potential appearances from the rest of the Bloodline, #DYI, the Street Profits, and Roman Reigns, he ultimately concurred that Rhodes bleeding was a route WWE should take.

"There's a lot of great places to go, but I want to see Cody, bloody laying down, and though he wins...he's still messed up," Dreamer said.

Before moving on, Bully did reveal that he had one other wish for the Rhodes-Solo match, though it only semi-involved one of the participants. Instead, the primary focus of the potential spot built around Jacob Fatu attempting to recreate one of the more iconic moments in WWE's history.

"Jacob Fatu, top of the steel cage, ala Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka," Bully said. "Cody Rhodes laying there, ala Bob Backlund."

