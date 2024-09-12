WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/10/2024

"WWE NXT" is on the road to Chicago and a stacked card on Tuesday brought the 18-49 demographic back to the program.

According to "PW Torch" and "Wrestlenomics," "NXT" lost a small amount of the overall viewership, with 628,000 tuning in compared to last week's 631,000, but did see a 12 percent jump in the 18-49 demographic. The show scored a 0.19 in the ratings, compared to last week's 0.17.

The show featured three title matches and was one of the final few episodes of "NXT" on the USA Network, as the show is set to debut on The CW on October 1. As it stands, the show's average overall viewership for September is down 16 percent compared to last year, while the 18-49 demographic for that period is down 14 percent as compared to last year.

The highest-rated segment of the night was former NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Giulia's debut against Chelsea Green. The lowest-rated segment of the night was the opening half of the night's main event, which saw Trick Williams earn a shot against NXT Champion Ethan Page by outlasting Pete Dunne in a Last Man Standing Match.

Williams will face Page when "NXT" debuts on CW on October 1 in Chicago. The show also featured a TNA Knockouts Championship open challenge match which saw Jordynne Grace defend against Sol Ruca, ruined by Wendy Choo and TNA's Rosemary. The show also featured an "NXT" Tag Team Championship match which was interrupted by an invasion by The Bloodline, forcing a no contest.

