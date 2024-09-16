Bully Ray Explains How He Thinks AEW's Chris Jericho Will Finish Career

For more than 30 years, AEW star Chris Jericho has been a prominent name in professional wrestling. Regarded by many a master at reinventing himself, Jericho has been a top talent in WWE, AEW, NJPW, ROH, and more. At 54 years old, many have speculated for some time when and, more importantly, where Jericho will end his wrestling career. WWE Hall of Famer Bull Ray recently weighed in on "Busted Open Radio" with his prediction on where Jericho will end his career and how.

"Chris Jericho will finish his career in the WWE," said Bully. "End of story, and be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and then pull an Axl Rose and no-show his Hall of Fame induction." There is a lot of validity to Bully's prediction, as Jericho has said in the past that he would like to mimic some of his rock 'n' roll idols and no-show his Hall of Fame induction, openly admitting that it is not important to him. Bully continued that it would not only be beneficial for Jericho to end his career in WWE, but that the company themselves should place high value on the end of Jericho's career.

"Chris is very smart, Chris is a master chess player," said Bully. "You don't think that the WWE sees the value of Chris Jericho's last run in the WWE? ... It's a no-brainer." Whether Bully is correct about the where of Jericho's retirement has yet to be seen. What is also unknown is the when aspect, as Jericho has made it clear that he has no intentions of retiring anytime soon.



