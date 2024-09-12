AEW Star Sammy Guevara Reflects On Dynamite Match With Ricochet

Since returning from suspension in July, Sammy Guevara has had tag team success in AEW and Ring of Honor, winning the ROH Tag Team Championships with Dustin Rhodes. However, Guevara hadn't wrestled a singles match in AEW since being back, until last night, where he battled Ricochet in a high octane, high flying spectacle on "AEW Dynamite" that saw Ricochet eek out a victory, though Guevara did come to Ricochet's aide after by fighting off The Beast Mortos.

On Thursday afternoon, Guevara took to X to post some photos and highlights from last night's match, while also taking some time to reflect. Guevara's vibe was pretty good overall, as the former three-time AEW TNT Champion revealed he had woken up today "feeling grateful" for his life, for getting to wrestle Ricochet, whom he referred to as "one of the best," and for the two having, in Guevara's humble opinion, "a killer match."

Guevara did admit that despite his best efforts, Ricochet was still the better man last night. He remained upbeat however, stating that while last night didn't end with a victory, that didn't mean that things couldn't change tomorrow. He declared that he would "continue going forward on this journey," congratulated Ricochet on winning the match, while also vowing that the two would see each other again.

Waking up today feeling grateful, what a cool life I get to live. last night I got to step in there with one of the best & had a killer match. I gave it my all but in the end It wasn't my night BUT it doesn't mean tomorrow won't be. So we continue going forward on this... pic.twitter.com/UY5GBuupBC — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) September 12, 2024

The loss to Ricochet is the first L Guevara has taken since returning from suspension, as his previous tag, trios, and multi-man matches had all resulted in wins. It remains unclear what Guevara's next move will be, though his tag team partner Rhodes has expressed a desire to keep winning championships, suggesting the duo could pursue AEW gold next.