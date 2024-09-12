AEW's Ricochet Comments On Real-Life Relationship With Onscreen Rival Will Ospreay

Former WWE star Ricochet made his AEW debut just three weeks ago at All In when he entered the Casino Gauntlet match, and had the opportunity to be in the same ring as "Hangman" Adam Page, Christian Cage, and Zack Sabre Jr. However, one AEW star that fans have been clamoring to watch Ricochet wrestle again is Will Ospreay, as they famously had a series of impressive matches together in the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors. Speaking with the "Battleground Podcast," Ricochet opened up about his real-life relationship with Ospreay, where he specifically revealed that they've remained in contact over the years, and that there has never been any jealousy between them.

"I don't think anybody is jealous of anybody in the wrestling business really. I mean I'm sure there are, but again my core, my people, my circle the people that I'm around, nobody is jealous of anybody and again I'm sure there are egos and there are people, I'm sure of it. But as far as [Ospreay and himself] go, I mean again we've been in contact basically the whole time," Ricochet explained. "A lot of the guys over here at AEW, we've been in contact the whole time. It never changed so that kind of helped also make the transition a little easier ... we've always been there for each other, and now we just get to express it."

Since his debut, Ricochet has had the opportunity to wrestle Sammy Guevara and Kyle Fletcher on "AEW Dynamite," but a future match between Ospreay and the former WWE star has yet to be made, despite AEW fans and wrestling media alike wanting it to happen as soon as possible.

