Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Nigel McGuinness & Bryan Danielson At AEW Grand Slam

In a surprise turn of events, Darby Allin will not be facing AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam"; that honor has now been bestowed upon to Nigel McGuinness, who famously battled Danielson in Ring of Honor throughout the late 2000s. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the upcoming rematch between the former rivals, taking note that this will only be McGuinness' second match in nearly 13 years.

Advertisement

"I'm just happy that Nigel's coming back and he's going to have one more match with, again, somebody that he had a great feud with because I never saw the matches [in Ring of Honor]," Dreamer said. "I was never involved. And then like I also say, like I said in the beginning, the pressure's more on Nigel than it is on Bryan."

While inherently excited for this singles match, Dreamer also painted question marks around some of its surrounding factors, including the potential expectations set by fans. According to Dreamer, there is more pressure for McGuinness to perform up to a certain level at "Dynamite: Grand Slam," more so than Danielson, as Danielson has wrestled on a regular basis this year. McGuinness, however, has largely shifted into the role of a commentator over the last decade.

Advertisement

Some pundits have also painted questions marks around the build to Danielson vs. McGuinness, specifically with "Dynamite: Grand Slam" now being less than two weeks away. Dreamer isn't personally worried about it, though, as he believes AEW can utilize social media as a tool to fill in the storyline gaps that can't be relayed within the limited television time.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.