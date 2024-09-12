AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/11/2024

A wild and chaotic All Out pay-per-view got AEW fans around the world talking as Daniel Garcia nearly murdered MJF, Jon Moxley nearly murdered Bryan Danielson, and Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page nearly murdered each other. After such an intense night, however, how would "AEW Dynamite" do in the ratings the following Wednesday?

According to Wrestlenomics, the September 11 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 716,000 viewers, an increase of 8% from the All Out go-home show, which averaged 660,000 viewers. 716,000 viewers is also a small 4% increase on the trailing four weeks, which averages out at 690,000 viewers, the highest average "Dynamite" has earned since the special Blood & Guts episode on July 24.

The key 18-49 demographic had an even bigger rise, jumping from 0.19 on September 4 to 0.21 on September 11, an 11% increase. However, this is a slight drop when compared to the trailing four weeks, which average out to 0.22. According to The Programming Insider, 0.21 puts "Dynamite" in second place for the night amongst all shows that aired on cable for Wednesday night, only being beaten by the MTV Video Music Awards, which earned a much higher 18-49 number of 0.33, but only just topped AEW's average viewership with 728,000 viewers. When including network television, "Dynamite" ranked seventh overall for all prime time shows, which is an improvement on the previous week when "Dynamite" didn't crack the top 10.

As always, "Dynamite's" average overall rating was disproportionately skewed by a strong first quarter-hour, as QH1 saw 888,000 viewers thanks to a strong lead-in from "The Big Bang Theory." Viewership plummeted to 704,000 in QH2, however, a drop of more than 180,000; the key demo also dropped by almost 50,000 viewers from QH1 to QH2. Average viewership hovered around the 700,000 mark for the rest of the program, peaking at 720,000 in QH5 while Jon Moxley was talking to Darby Allin.