Konnan Says It's 'Very Perplexing' How WWE Is Using This Star

Although WWE has no shortage of talent on its "WWE Raw" roster, there is one particular person that comes to mind for Konnan when thinking about how they're currently being booked.

On his "Keepin' It 100" podcast, he bemoaned how WWE has used multi-time WWE tag team champion Jey Uso, despite him being a fan favorite.

"Jey [Uso] is different because it's very perplexing to me that, as over as he is, they have not found anything to do with him [worthwhile] in the last few months," he said. "Now, I think once Roman [Reigns] comes back, he's going to be put back into the mix and he's going to be blowing up again, so maybe that's what they're waiting for."

Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE television since the August 9 edition of "SmackDown", when he launched an attack on The Bloodline after being called out by current "Tribal Chief" Solo Sikoa. The week before his last appearance, he had returned at WWE SummerSlam to ensure Sikoa was unable to dethrone Cody Rhodes as Undisputed WWE Champion.

Although Jey has been lending a helping hand to Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley over the past couple of weeks in their ongoing feud with Judgment Day and also became the new No.1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship, Konnan reiterated his confusion with Jey's lack of notable ongoing storylines, especially when he took into consideration how high his merchandise sales have been in recent times.

"All they do is bring him through the crowd," Konnan said. "You know, they turn off the lights and [the fans] turn on their phones and he's going out there. He's not really in a feud. He's not going after a title."

