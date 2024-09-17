New AEW Star Ricochet Sets The Stage For Potential Return To NJPW

Ricochet has settled in seamlessly into his new surroundings in AEW, thrilling audiences with wins over the likes of Kyle Fletcher and Sammy Guevara, and is already on the radar of AEW International Champion Will Ospreay. The former WWE Superstar has also made use of the fact that AEW allows its stars to take bookings in other companies as he will be making his debut for GLEAT on October 6 in Osaka, Japan, but it doesn't look like he wants to stop there.

During a recent appearance on the "Babyfaces" podcast, Ricochet said that he would be interested in returning to NJPW, thanks to AEW's strong working relationship with the company, and already has an idea of what he would like to do there.

"I already won the Best of the Super Juniors, so I feel like now I should upgrade my goals to the G1, for sure," Ricochet said. "Actually, obviously, there's still a lot of things in New Japan that I didn't get to accomplish that I still plan on accomplishing."

Ricochet won the 2014 Best of the Super Juniors tournament, a competition that also saw both members of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Jushin Thunder Liger as part of the field. He went on to win both the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team and NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships on three occasions each between 2016 and 2017, where his partners ranged from the likes of current AEW star Matt Sydal and Satoshi Kojima to Ryusuke Taguchi and current NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi.

