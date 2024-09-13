Backstage Update On AEW Star Adam Cole's Injury Status

There's never a "good" time to be injured in wrestling, but Adam Cole was right in the midst of a hot angle with MJF when he broke his ankle in a freak accident last October. Cole's injury required more than one surgery, some hardware installed, and plenty of rest. Now as the one-year anniversary of the injury approaches, there's been a minor update on Cole's recovery in the latest "Wrestling Observer" newsletter.

Advertisement

Cole was said to be backstage at All Out 2024 on September 7 in Chicago. According to Dave Meltzer, "Adam Cole was backstage at the show and was said to be walking around fine. He never appeared and nobody was giving a return date for him." The incident didn't even come in a wrestling match Cole was directly involved in. At one point during an AEW World Championship match between MJF and Samoa Joe on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Cole rushed to ringside in support of MJF. What looked like a simple leap from the rampway caused Cole break to break his ankle in several places. Cole and MJF had been reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions, although they had been teasing a breakup in storyline.

It's understandable if Tony Khan is being cautious with Cole's return. When it comes to wrestling injuries, ankles can be some of the toughest to heal, given their involvement in pretty much everything. Cole isn't even the only person on the AEW roster dealing with a serious one. Many believe Best Friends member Chuck Taylor will never wrestle again due to a fractured ankle that resulted in bone necrosis. Mercedes Mone also dealt with a serious ankle injury in 2023, although fortunately she made a full recovery.

Advertisement