AEW's Mercedes Mone Talks About All Out 2024 Spots That Were 'Tough To Watch'

Though taking place only six days ago, AEW All Out 2024 has already earned a reputation for being one of the most, if not the most, intense pay-per-view in the company's history. In a recent edition of her "Mone Mag" newsletter, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone weighed in on some of the particularly graphic spots, including the scene of Jon Moxley suffocating Bryan Danielson (formerly known as Daniel Bryan) with a plastic bag.

"All Out was extremely violent, and honestly, Daniel Bryan's stuff was tough to watch," Mone wrote. "I have mixed emotions. When done right, that kind of stuff can tear a roof off like Daniel's did. However, I wouldn't want my brother Joshua to watch stuff like that, or kids, for that matter. Let's face it, wrestling is multi-generational. When I do signings, I greet so many parents and their children. Growing up, I didn't have a father, so it especially warms my heart to meet families and hear how much their wrestling viewing experiences and memories mean to them. Then again, there is an audience that loves the extreme, and you want to cater to them, too."

In further addressing the surging level of violence at All Out, Mone noted that she respects the performers who are willing to have such damage inflicted upon them; moreover, she sees it as a sign of passion and courage. On the other hand, Mone also wants talent to set themselves up for a long and healthy life. As such, Mone would personally like to avoid hardcore matches going forward, unless it greatly elevates the respective wrestling company she's working for.

While she prefers to now steer clear of extreme in-ring violence herself, Mone did applaud the Chicago Street Fight put forth by Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander, citing it as the match that "absolutely stole the show."