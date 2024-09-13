Report: Numerous WWE Legends Could Be Appearing On SmackDown's USA Network Debut

As "WWE SmackDown's" Friday night return to The USA Network gets closer, fans everywhere are doubtless wondering what kind of surprises the evening could have in store for them, and if your idea of a welcome surprise includes the appearance of one or more WWE legends, this could be the episode for you.

Pro Wrestling Insider is reporting in their Elite section that WWE has reached out to several individuals who could qualify for "legend" status, hoping to bring them to Seattle for an appearance on the USA debut. PWI specifically says Rob Van Dam, Theodore Long, and Ron Simmons are names that have been mentioned, as well as current "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T. PWI has thus far been unable to confirm the presence of any of these legends in the Seattle area, but says they've been mentioned "in creative circles" over the past couple days.

Friday's "SmackDown" is already set to open with a Steel Cage match for the Undisputed WWE Championship, presumably during the commercial-free first 30 minutes of the program. Reports have also suggested possible production changes to the show, including new theme music and a new logo.

