AEW's Thunder Rosa Reacts To Mercedes Mone's Comments About 'Going To The Extreme'

Coming out of the 2024 AEW All Out event, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone noted that she had "mixed emotions" when it came to watching her AEW colleagues "going to the extreme." On one hand, Mone recognizes that AEW wants to cater to the part of the fanbase that enjoys the hardcore action. On the other hand, though, Mone feels that it could dissuade the younger audience, particularly children, from watching the product. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa weighed in on Mone's dual-sided take.

Advertisement

"One of the reasons why I cemented my career was with a hardcore match, a Lights Out match. Then I did the cage match, which was brutal. I've done street fights, and then I did the Texas Bullrope match where I was a bloody mess. There's levels of violence or brutality in professional wrestling and some of it, they push the envelope every time they're doing things," Rosa said. "I mean, people have the right to feel the way that they feel, especially when it comes to these kinds of matches. And it's not everybody's cup of tea. And you can't criticize fans for feeling that way, but you know that in AEW, we push the envelope. We have pushed the envelope a lot."

In her recent statements, which originated from "Mone Mag," Mercedes Mone noted that she wouldn't want her younger brother Joshua to see the same level of violence that arose at AEW All Out. In response to this, Rosa revealed that some of her fans shared their accounts of leaving All Out early, specifically due to their children not being able to emotionally digest the extreme scenes taking place in front of them.

Advertisement

"You just have to watch with caution because some of the stuff is not PG-13," Rosa said. "Some of this stuff is for adults."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.