WWE Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Custom Pyrotechnics Trigger For Certain Stars

WWE does not skimp on the "entertainment" part of "sports entertainment." From the lights to the pyrotechnics, everything is seemingly bigger in the WWE.

In a new video on X (formerly Twitter), WWE showed off the mechanics of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes's pyrotechnics. Linked to a button that is simply labeled "Cody," the fireworks are triggered by a literal trigger, much like a video game controller, which WWE's head pyrotechnician uses to cycle through the series of pyrotechnics that have become a colorful, loud staple of Rhodes's WWE entrance.

The BTS of @CodyRhodes' AMAZING pyro! 💥 🔥 Don't miss The American Nightmare defend his Undisputed WWE Title against Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage Match TONIGHT when #SmackDown heads to @USANetwork at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/PGg0c625Ke — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2024

The video was promoting "WWE SmackDown"'s move from Fox to The USA Network this past Friday. Fox played home to the blue brand since 2019, which is now back on USA as the rest of the WWE television rights shuffle around for the next six months. "WWE NXT" is preparing to move to The CW on October 1, which will mark the first of two episodes of "NXT" from venues other than the WWE Performance Center, with Rosemont, IL playing host to the debut on The CW, while St. Louis, MO will play host the following week. USA will have both "Raw" and "SmackDown" until the end of the year, when "Raw" moves to Netflix, marking the streaming debut for the flagship Monday night program. Starting in October, "Raw" will also contract to two hours until the switch, as WWE is paying for every hour of their extended deal with USA, which initially expired in September before WWE and USA agreed on an extension.

