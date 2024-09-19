Heels Actor Stephen Amell Looks Back On WWE Match At SummerSlam 2015

While professional wrestling is not the first thing most people would associate Stephen Amell with, the "Heels" and "Arrow" star has made his wrestling presence known many times. Amell has appeared in ROH and AEW, including a match at the now infamous All In independent show in 2018.

Advertisement

The match he is remembered for most, however, came at Summerslam 2015 when he and Neville, now known as Pac in AEW, took on the team of King Barrett, also known as Wade Barrett, and Stardust, who is now "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. On a recent episode of "Insight," Amell looked back on this match, describing his nerves going into it.

"I wouldn't recommend to anybody to have their first match at a premium live event in f***ing Brooklyn," said Amell. "I was so nervous that I forgot to get in the ring."

Heading into the match, Amell was supported by Road Dogg, who was the agent for the match, and Cody Rhodes, who was helping him train. While Rhodes was supportive and accommodating, there was one thing he made Amell do despite his trepidation.

Advertisement

"We decided we were going to start the match off with Cody springboarding into the ring and then my springboarding as well," said Amell. "I was terrified of messing up the springboard ... I even said to him right before the match, 'Do we have to start with the springboard?'"

While he has not wrestled since 2020, Amell has previously expressed interest in getting back in the ring, going as far as to name those he would like to face.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.