Stephen Amell Looks Back On Shots WWE Star John Cena Took At His Show

One of WWE star John Cena's most successful forays into film and television has been in DC's "Peacemaker" series. During the finale of the first season of the show, Cena's titular character roasted several other DC characters, including Stephen Amell's portrayal of Green Arrow from the CW's "Arrowverse."

Amell recently saw fit to circle back to this conversation on a recent episode of "Insight," where he reaffirmed his frustration surrounding the situation.

"That was a little unnecessary, I didn't f***ing appreciate that at all," said Amell. "You know how hard it is to play a superhero with no superpowers for 23 episodes a year? It's really, really, really hard ... Maybe don't s*** on our show."

While Amell's comments were fairly heated, he did acknowledge that his frustration lies more with James Gunn, the creator and showrunner of "Peacemaker," who is also co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios. Amell added that he does not have any negative feelings toward Cena specifically.

"You know what though, I've met John a handful of times," said Amell. "There couldn't be like a nicer, more genuine person. It's not a personal vendetta against him."

Despite his current view of the matter, Amell did take a shot at Cena around the time of "Peacemaker's" season finale. Following acclaim from fans and critics, Cena has been hard at work on the second season of "Peacemaker." While recent details have been somewhat scant, production will likely wrap soon as January 2025 marks the beginning of Cena's year-long retirement tour in WWE.



