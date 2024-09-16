Freddie Prinze Jr. Says He Had To Look Away During 'Uncomfortable' AEW All Out Match

AEW All Out 2024 was a violent affair, with the Blackpool Combat Club choking out Bryan Danielson with a plastic bag and Swerve Strickland and Adam Page facing off in a cage match that made Freddie Prinze Jr. feel physically sick. Speaking on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, the former WWE writer explained why some elements of the match weren't for him.

"It went through areas that I'm uncomfortable with, that make me look away," he said. "I had to look away from the screen. I couldn't watch a needle go through a dude's cheek... I couldn't watch this. I legit had to look away... It was so gruesome, which is what they went for, so congratulations. But 48, getting close to 49, and my weak a** couldn't handle it."

Despite his qualms with the grosser elements of the bout, Prinze Jr. praised the overall match and the feud that led to it. He was especially a fan of the segment on the go-home episode of "AEW Dynamite" that saw Page burn down Strickland's family home, as it reminded him of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Brian Pillman's controversial WWE feud.

Naturally, the match has been divisive among members of the wrestling community. Booker T addressed the All Out hardcore spots by praising the talents involved, but telling them to get it out of their systems while they're young so they can have longer careers. Even hardcore veterans like Tommy Dreamer warned against some of the moments in Strickland and Page's cage match, especially in regard to using light tubes.

AEW CEO Tony Khan also commented on the brutal hardcore spots at All Out, defending the decisions as he feels the company is full of smart wrestlers and coaches. Overall, Khan was pleased with the event as a whole, even if some people thought it went too far at times.

