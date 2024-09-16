Why Nic Nemeth Wants AEW To Present The History Of Bryan Danielson & Nigel McGuinness

Last month at AEW All In, Nigel McGuinness made a long-awaited return to the squared circle after nearly 13 years, taking part in the Casino Gauntlet match. While it wasn't initially clear if it was a one-off match for McGuinness, that changed on last week's "AEW Dynamite," with McGuinness laying out a challenge against Bryan Danielson for AEW Grand Slam on September 25.

Speaking on an episode of "Busted Open Radio" following the challenge, co-hosts Nic Nemeth and Dave LaGreca spent some time covering the storyline, with both men agreeing that, ideally, AEW would have more time to promote the match. However, there is something Nemeth wants to see that could ensure AEW gets the most out of the brief build.

"I know it's rushed — that happens," Nemeth said. "Since AEW has three shows every week, put a package on every single one of them until we go. ... You know how much those matter, when you have 90 seconds or three minutes here? You get a couple of those and I'll have goosebumps."

The promotion did what Nemeth asked for on Saturday's "AEW Collision," with a video package narrated by McGuinness himself. After introducing the clip live, McGuinness could be heard speaking over footage of his 2000s Ring of Honor feud against Danielson — specifically, footage of McGuinness dominating his rival. The "Collision" commentator stated that, over the last 15 years, nobody has defeated Danielson as convincingly as he had.

For Nemeth to be fully satisfied, the promotion will have to play another video package on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," further fleshing out the specifics of the past Danielson-McGuinness feud. With just over a week to go before McGuinness and Danielson wrestle for the first time since 2009, there's little doubt that the company will dedicate more time to the feud this week.

