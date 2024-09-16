Booker T Praises Bret Hart Segment On WWE Raw, Says He Appreciated One Particular Line

This past Monday on "WWE Raw" from Calgary, Canada, Bret Hart returned to his home country and was featured in a segment with the World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, alongside fellow Canadian Sami Zayn. Over several years, many wrestlers have poked fun at the infamous Montreal Screwjob or have referenced Hart's relationship with Shawn Micheals when referring to "The Hitman." However, GUNTHER's approach toward offending Hart was much more surprising.

GUNTHER expressed that his favorite wrestler growing up was the former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg, who Hart famously dislikes due to the WCW star injuring him and ending his career at Starrcade 1999. On his podcast "Hall of Fame," Booker T provided his thoughts on GUNTHER's jab toward Hart and commented on the overall segment.

"It was good. I got off on that right there, but you know what I appreciate? The way they did the segment as well, though. The way bringing Bret Hart back, him being in a segment and the segment ended up the way it should have been with the Hall of Famer. Yeah, man, I loved it ... That might be the ice-breaker right there of Bret Hart realizing, 'Man, let me get over this and move on.'"

Zayn has issued two World Heavyweight Championship challenges to GUNTHER, but "The Ring General" has rejected the offer to engage in a rematch with the former Intercontinental Champion. Zayn is the only competitor in WWE to defeat GUNTHER by pinfall since he was called up to the main roster.

