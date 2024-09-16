Eric Bischoff Reacts To AEW All Out 2024 Steel Cage Match

Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page offered up the latest match in their long-running rivalry with a brutal steel cage main event at AEW All Out earlier this month. The match has kept people talking, with controversial moments including a chair shot to the head and the use of a hypodermic needle. Speaking on a recent "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff shared his belief that the match was symbolic of AEW's ongoing problems.

"I just think, creatively, they're in a pit," Bischoff said. "Apparently, the harder they're trying to dig out of it, the deeper the pit gets. This was garbage, in my opinion. It's not the kind of thing that you'll build an audience with."

The former WCW executive continued by stating that he knows by now what to expect from the promotion and therefore has difficulty taking AEW seriously. While AEW might be able to maintain its hardcore base of fans, as well as some level of success, Bischoff doesn't foresee their business growing in a meaningful way.

"I don't care if they get five more renewals, I don't care if they get television on other sports cable outlets," Bischoff continued. "Those are all good things, but it's not going to change the product. It's not going to grow the business."

There was another controversial angle at All Out, with Jon Moxley nearly suffocating Bryan Danielson with a plastic bag just prior to the main event. Expectedly, Bischoff wasn't a fan of that segment either, calling it "cheap heat" and stating that Danielson is capable of so much more.

As hinted at by Bischoff, rumors have been circulating that AEW is close to finalizing its next media rights deal with Warner Bros Discovery. Additionally, there have been rumors that AEW may be working on another deal, with Fox, on top of their primary rights package.

