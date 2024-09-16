Stephen Amell Reveals Injuries He Suffered Training For Heels, Wrestling At All In 2018

At this point, Stephen Amell may be known just as much for his love of pro wrestling as his eight season run as Oliver Queen on "Arrow," or his polarizing views on last year's SAG-AFTRA strike. Not only has Amell incorporated his wrestling fandom into his acting career, starring in the Starz show "Heels," but he's also gotten in the ring three times, once for WWE, once for Ring of Honor, and then at the famous All In event in 2018, where he wrestled Christopher Daniels.

But regardless of whether it was for a wrestling match or for "Heels," wrestling hasn't entirely agreed with Amell. During an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Amell detailed some of the injuries he's suffered indulging his wrestling hobby, including one he suffered at the outset of "Heels."

"On the first day of shooting wrestling stuff, the first thing I did was a coast to coast," Amell said. "And so we shot it, and now retrospectively, I easily could've put a mat down onto the ground, or just the way that they shot it, where I could land on my feet, but then we could do one where I land on the mat. So I did it...I didn't clear as much of the ring as I wanted to, I didn't go as far as I wanted to. So I did it again, and I jumped too far, and I landed sitting straight up and down, and knew something was wrong immediately. It was a compression fracture of my T10 and my L1. First day of wrestling training, I broke my back."

