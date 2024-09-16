Bully Ray Reacts To Ricky Gibson Segment On WWE SmackDown

"WWE SmackDown" made its return to the USA Network on Friday, complete with a new theme song and graphics. It was an eventful episode, with a world title steel cage match, an appearance from Triple H, and the return of Roman Reigns. However, one moment that captured the attention of many fans was the introduction of one Ricky Gibson — a "local enhancement talent" who was going to serve as the tag team partner for Kevin Owens before Randy Orton came to Owens' aid.

Once it was revealed that Orton had made it to "SmackDown," Owens promptly hit Gibson with a Stunner before commencing the match against A-Town Down Under. Following Friday's episode, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained the significance of the pre-match angle on "Busted Open Radio."

"Before Friday night, before he came to the ring as Kevin Owens' mystery partner, did you know who Ricky Gibson was?" Bully said. "As of today, do you know who Ricky Gibson is? ... That is the power of WWE television. ... Within 90 seconds, you now know who Ricky Gibson is. They can get anything and anyone over, if they want to."