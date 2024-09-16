Bully Ray Reacts To Ricky Gibson Segment On WWE SmackDown
"WWE SmackDown" made its return to the USA Network on Friday, complete with a new theme song and graphics. It was an eventful episode, with a world title steel cage match, an appearance from Triple H, and the return of Roman Reigns. However, one moment that captured the attention of many fans was the introduction of one Ricky Gibson — a "local enhancement talent" who was going to serve as the tag team partner for Kevin Owens before Randy Orton came to Owens' aid.
Once it was revealed that Orton had made it to "SmackDown," Owens promptly hit Gibson with a Stunner before commencing the match against A-Town Down Under. Following Friday's episode, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained the significance of the pre-match angle on "Busted Open Radio."
"Before Friday night, before he came to the ring as Kevin Owens' mystery partner, did you know who Ricky Gibson was?" Bully said. "As of today, do you know who Ricky Gibson is? ... That is the power of WWE television. ... Within 90 seconds, you now know who Ricky Gibson is. They can get anything and anyone over, if they want to."
Bully's Vision For The Future Of Ricky Gibson
Bully doesn't necessarily believe that Gibson will be a recurring character on WWE TV or receive a strong "push," but they could have the opportunity to create a character like Mikey Whipwreck in ECW. According to Bully, Gibson could replicate Whipwreck's ability to generate sympathy from the audience without getting any offense in. That could eventually lead to a big pay-off that would see Gibson pick up a surprise victory at a major event, such as WWE WrestleMania, to a huge reaction from the crowd.
"Could you imagine if Logan Paul or somebody like that ... had an open challenge at WrestleMania, and Ricky Gibson answered the open challenge and rolled up Logan Paul?" Bully asked.
Along with Whipwreck, Bully stated that Gibson reminded him of former WWE star Santino Marella, who excelled at blending comedy and professional wrestling. Following the Stunner from Owens, Gibson was not seen on "SmackDown," but Bully remains hopeful that the wrestler will make another appearance based on the reception to Friday's segment.
