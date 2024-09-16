Top WWE Raw Star Set To Miss Tonight's Episode Due To Creative Decision

As WWE barrels rapidly toward the Bad Blood PLE on the first weekend of October, one of the event's biggest stars will apparently not be present for Monday's "WWE Raw" in Portland, Oregon. PWInsider is reporting in their Elite section that Drew McIntyre, who has been locked in a bitter feud with CM Punk for months, is not backstage at the event. McIntyre is set to wrestle a Hell in a Cell match against CM Punk at Bad Blood. PWI claims McIntyre's absence is a creative choice and not injury-related.

The report also says that many within WWE thought McIntyre would skip last week's show, for which Punk was not present, in order to attend the premiere of his first Hollywood film, "The Killer's Game," alongside former WWE star Dave Bautista, However, the former World Heavyweight Champion was reportedly told that he was "required" to be at "Raw" last week for his in-ring segment alongside General Manager Adam Pearce to set up the cell match on October 5 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Though McIntyre will not be making an appearance on Monday's "Raw," his Hell in a Cell opponent, Punk, will be. WWE advertised Punk for the show, two weeks after he suffered a brutal beatdown at the hands of McIntyre, after making his intentions of going after GUNTHER's World Heavyweight Championship known. McIntyre also took back, and broke, the friendship bracelet bearing the names of Punk's wife and dog from the "Straight Edge Superstar," the object of their feud for the last few months. The beatdown saw Punk loaded onto an ambulance, but McIntyre continued the beatdown and ripped off Punk's neck brace. According to WWE.com, Punk is set to address his match with McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell on Monday night.

