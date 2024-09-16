WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/13/2024

It was a new era for "WWE SmackDown" this past Friday night, as the blue brand moved back to the USA Network after spending the last five years on Fox. Plenty of changes were expected, including the ratings, with most believing the show would decline from drawing in the low 2 million range on Fox. For night one, however, "SmackDown" was able to almost equal, and in one case better, their last showing on Fox.

Advertisement

Wrestlenomics reports that "SmackDown's" USA premiere drew 1.723 million total viewers, along with 0.55 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Compared to their final week on Fox, total viewership was down only slightly, dropping 3% from 1.770 million. Meanwhile, 18-49 saw a decent gain, with the demo rising 22% from last week's 0.45. The rating followed similar trends against the four week average, with total viewership down 15% from 2.032 million, while 18-49 was up 2% from 0.54.

One advantage "SmackDown's" debut on USA had over their final Fox showing was a lack of competition, as "SmackDown's" Fox swan song featured the blue brand going up against the NFL, which resulted in lower than usual numbers for both "SmackDown" and "AEW Collision." Regardless, questions will now turn towards whether "SmackDown" can keep the momentum of their USA debut, or if the show will see declines as the weeks go on.

Advertisement

As one would expect, "SmackDown" was a loaded event, with the show kicking off with Cody Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match. A post match brawl featuring Rhodes, Sikoa, the Bloodline, and Roman Reigns would eventually lead to the show closing angle, where Reigns and Rhodes agreed to partner up to face Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag team match at Bad Blood.