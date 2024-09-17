Another Wyatt Sicks QR Code On WWE Raw Leads To Fresh Round Of Cryptic Messages

For months, WWE fans were teased with QR codes leading to cryptic images, videos, and websites teasing the return of Uncle Howdy and what ultimately became the debut of The Wyatt Sicks. After finally confirming a date for the (re)debuts, the QR code-led rabbit holes ceased, while mysterious vignettes and social media posts continued. Tonight, a QR code returned, following a vignette with a series of spooky phrases, as the group plots its next move after seemingly wrapping up its feud with Chad Gable and American Made.

In front of a series of familiar Wyatt Sicks-related images — from the astrological symbol for Pluto, to the nightbird, to Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy himself, and the rest of the faction's members — was the following eerie message: "Even now, the words of the red grow stronger. Whispers like a thousand voices screaming in silence, guiding the knife until our hands are one in the same. You speak, we follow." And then came the code which sent followers back to a site entitled "Kintsugi," last seen during the June 14 edition of "WWE SmackDown", only now with a series of new links.

The page contains several subpages of poetry and prose, with titles such as "truth," "purpose," "I am," and "to be free," as well as photos of sloppily hand-written notes referencing "chasing him," and "finding him," along with a drawing of a circle with an arrow pointing to the center, labeled with, "That's where he lives." Finally, other links reveal images of Dallas looking at scrambled pictures of indecipherable figures, adding a new layer of intrigue to the saga of the mysterious faction.

