Mark Henry Assesses Sides In WWE's Bloodline 'Civil War'

With the return of the "Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, fans of "WWE SmackDown" are clamoring to know what is going to happen with the Bloodline, now that Reigns' former enforcer, Solo Sikoa, has not only taken the ulafala and the title of "Tribal Chief," but brought in new members of the Anoa'i family to stand by his side. The most recent story arch will see Reigns team up with arch-nemesis Cody Rhodes – the man who took the Undisputed WWE Championship from him – against the new Bloodline's Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood.

Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently talked about the direction of the Bloodline on "Busted Open Radio." He thinks fans want to see Reigns with everyone in the Bloodline following him, as well as the return of the "Wiseman" Paul Heyman. Henry, though, stated a different idea, which also involves The Rock.

"I see the civil war happening first, and who's going to be part of the civil war?" Henry asked. "At one time, I thought that it would be The Rock and Roman on opposite sides. I'm thinking we may get Rock and Roman on the same side to take power over who's gonna be the Tribal Chief. Once you get to that point, then it's like, Rocky III... 'Hey, when this is all over with, I have a favor to ask.' I can see that happening."

Advertisement

Henry said it's an easy way to get Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, or the "Final Boss," as he became known around WrestleMania 40, on "equal ground." He also added that it will then be up to the fans to determine just who they want to cheer and who they want to boo.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.