Former ROH Owner Reflects On Long Rivalry Between Bryan Danielson & Nigel McGuinness

Former ROH owner Cary Silkin has talked about Nigel McGuinness' feud with Bryan Danielson in AEW, and the history of their rivalry during their time in ROH.

Silkin, during a recent appearance on "Busted Open," is excited about the match between McGuinness and Danielson, and discussed the talent that the two stars possess. He listed the numerous big-name stars that the duo faced over the years, in the early years of ROH.

"They wrestled each other 24 times," he said and named a few stars from NOAH who also wrestled in ROH. But, he added that McGuinness and Danielson were in the top tier of wrestlers. "They were the pinnacle, despite all those names."

Silkin then talked about what AEW has to do in the feud between the two stars, to showcase the history between the two.

"This match, this feud, you have to reeducate the people. I mean, you don't have to, that's what I would think," said Silkin. "He [McGuinness] was not jealous, but he was just like, 'Dammit, I wish I could've had that [Danielson's] spot.' But he accepted it and he had a good career with his announcing."

He then revealed that following the death of Kevin Sullivan, McGuinness called him and told him that he had got back to training in the ring. Silkin was surprised at the AEW announcer getting back in the ring due to the injuries he had suffered in the past which forced him to end his in-ring career. It was then that McGuinness informed him that he could be in a feud with the AEW World Champion.

Silkin rounded off by stating that with Tony Khan having access to the ROH library, he should show McGuinness' past matches in the promotion, especially the matches he had with the likes of Homicide, CM Punk, and Lance Storm, to name a few.