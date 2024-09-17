Video: Sonya Deville Offers Natalya Dire Warning After WWE Raw

It's been one week since Natalya returned to "WWE Raw," and already she's run afoul with the Pure Fusion Collection's Zoey Stark, Sonya Deville, and Shayna Baszler. That's to be expected though, as Natalya's return saw her, Zelina Vega, and Lyra Valkyria defeat the stable in trios action, followed by Natalya picking up another win this week against Stark, after she reversed a Stark pinfall attempt into a roll up.

Despite the two straight losses, PFC isn't ready to give up trying to get the better of Natalya and her friends. In a promo featured on "Raw Talk" and later posted on social media, a calm but agitated Deville claimed that Natalya had made the biggest mistake of her life earlier in the evening, later suggesting it was due to Natalya turning down a chance to join the group.

She then proceeded to give props to Natalya for her long tenure in WWE, even referring to Natalya as "incredible," before pivoting back to explaining why she never should've turned her back on the PFC. Because of that, Deville claimed Natalya had made an enemy out of the group, before a fired up Stark butted in, asking Nattie if she wanted to "step up." As Deville held Stark back, she told Natalya to "shoot her shot." The duo then walked off, leaving Baszler behind to glower at the camera.

It's easy to see why the PFC is annoyed with Natalya's reappearance and alliance with Vega and Valkyria, as its only helped contribute to the struggles the stable has endured over the past month. Whether it be singles, tag, or trios action, the stable has lost seven of their last eight matches, with Baszler's victory over Vega on September 2 serving as their only recent win.