Dave Meltzer Discusses Reported Details Of AEW Negotiations, Deal With WBD, Others

Last night, the news many wrestling fans have been waiting for appeared to leak early, when a report from "Puck" revealed that AEW's new TV rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery looked set to be completed by next week. The new deal is believed to be for three years, with the option for a fourth year, with AEW expected to earn around $170 million a year, and their programming being featured "twice a week" on TNT, TBS, and TruTv.

On this morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer attempted to answer some questions still lingering following the report. In regards to AEW's presence on TruTV, Meltzer presumes AEW will be airing on there as part of an effort to rebrand the station into a more sports oriented network. He was unclear on whether this meant new content would be airing on TruTV, whether it meant AEW programming would be simulcast on the station while also airing on TBS and TNT, or if TruTV would be airing replays.