AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 9/14/24

"AEW Collision" has officially entered its toughest period of the year, with both the college football and NFL seasons are now in full swing. That's something "Collision" learned the hard way last week, when the program moved to Friday night and took a beating going against "WWE SmackDown" and the NFL. This week, it was college football's turn to lay a beatdown, even if things did improve for "Collision" to some degree.

Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that Saturday's "Collision" drew 268K total viewers, and 0.08 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Compared to last week's pre-empted show, ratings were up across the board, with total viewership up a whopping 71% from 151K, while 18-49 was up 100% from 0.04. Still, the numbers represented the lowest total viewership number, non-preempted, in "Collision" history, as well as the second lowest in 18-49.

These numbers reflected against the four week average, with total viewership down 29%, while 18-49 was down 33%. As noted, "Collision's" struggles were due to college football, which dominated the day both on broadcast TV and cable. Despite the competition and the lower viewership, it wasn't all bad news, as "Collision" still managed to finish 7th in 18-49 among the Saturday prime time originals.

"Collision's" marquee match was a tag team contest between FTR and the Grizzled Young Veterans, a situation that had been brewing ever since GYV attacked FTR following their AEW World Tag Team Championship loss at AEW All In. Unfortunately for GYV, they were unable to get the big win they were searching for, with FTR scoring the victory following a Shatter Machine on James Drake. The show also featured the return of Yuka Sakazaki, who defeated Serena Deeb and had two tense confrontations with AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May.