Freddie Prinze Jr. Says AEW Is Building Toward Dream Match Fans Will Remember Forever

Earlier this month at All Out, Will Ospreay retained his International Championship against PAC in his first defense since overcoming MJF at All In. On the same night at Wembley Stadium, former WWE star Ricochet made his AEW debut in the Casino Gauntlet match, and due to his history with Ospreay at Best of the Super Juniors, many fans have been clamoring for Ricochet to renew hostilities with the "Aerial Assassin" as soon as possible. Freddie Prinze Jr. is among those who would love to watch that battle take place, and on "Wrestling with Freddie," he claimed that it could contend for match of the year while crediting Ospreay for his in-ring work.

"He's just too sick at wrestling man. Like he's just, I don't understand how I haven't seen him screw anything up yet. And if he has, he's so good that he just kind of like flowed through the screw-up, so that you don't even notice and moved on to something else. Like I've never seen the dude make a mistake, or he's so good and I'm so dumb that I can't see the mistakes. Dude, it's like watching a magician ... everything looks so awesome and so great and now he's going to f*****g wrestle Ricochet ... these two dudes are going to put it all on the line. They're the kind of guys that can give you a match of the year."

Prinze continued by comparing Ospreay to watching Looney Tunes cartoons due to his over-the-top style, and credited him for being physically gifted enough to protect himself from injury while performing high-risk maneuvers.

