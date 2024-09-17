Bully Ray Stresses How This WWE Bad Blood Match Has To Deliver

After their initial battle at SummerSlam and a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk will conclude their months-long feud inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood. Last night on "WWE Raw," Punk promised to make McIntyre bleed, and do whatever it takes to defeat him. He is also prepared to retire if this match marks the end of his career. According to Bully Ray on "Busted Open Radio" Punk and McIntyre need to exceed expectations on the usage of blood based on the promo that Punk delivered on "Raw," while also explaining why there shouldn't be an overabundance of weapons used throughout the match.

"The name of the PLE is Bad Blood. It's a Hell in a Cell match and the babyface guaranteed us that there would be blood. You gotta kind of have deliver on this ... when it comes to this cell match between Drew and Punk, I hope it just comes down to the two men and their fists and the cage, the cell as the gimmick. Okay fine, if there's a table under the ring, okay. If there's maybe a weapon, maybe like a call back like a strap since they just had a Strap Match or something, I could tolerate that, but I don't want to see personally as a fan, I don't want to see a bunch of gimmicks pulled out from under the ring. Don't pull out a toolbox. I hate that f*****g tool box."

Bully continued to explain that because of the level of animosity there is between McIntyre and Punk, there doesn't need to be an excess of gimmicks, and they should just focus on hand-to-hand combat.

